Youngsters invited to join the new Cotswold Youth Choir based in Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Goodall, the musical director and conductor of the Chipping Norton Choral Society, set up the Cotswold Youth Choir earlier this year.

Ben and accompanist Rowena Gibbons first travelled around schools in the north Oxfordshire area, hosting free singing workshops for approximately 500 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From this, the pair were able to hold a singing day at Chipping Norton Town Hall last month, with around 20 children from the eight school visits attending.

The Cotswold Youth Choir at their first rehearsal in Chipping Norton Town Hall last month.

Singers from schools in Banbury, Witney, Burford and Moreton, as well as students from the Chipping Norton School, sang together for the first meeting of the Cotswold Youth Choir.

Now the choir is looking for additional singers to join its weekly rehearsals in preparation for a final concert at Chipping Norton Town Hall at the end of the school year.

Ben Goodall said: “It’s a great opportunity for young people to develop not just their singing skills but also rhythm and coordination, as well as more academic and life skills such as music theory, teamwork, maintaining focus and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 5.30pm until 7pm at Chipping Norton Town Hall and are open to all young people aged 10 and 18 of any singing ability.