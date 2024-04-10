Youngsters invited to join the new Cotswold Youth Choir based in Chipping Norton
Ben Goodall, the musical director and conductor of the Chipping Norton Choral Society, set up the Cotswold Youth Choir earlier this year.
Ben and accompanist Rowena Gibbons first travelled around schools in the north Oxfordshire area, hosting free singing workshops for approximately 500 children.
From this, the pair were able to hold a singing day at Chipping Norton Town Hall last month, with around 20 children from the eight school visits attending.
Singers from schools in Banbury, Witney, Burford and Moreton, as well as students from the Chipping Norton School, sang together for the first meeting of the Cotswold Youth Choir.
Now the choir is looking for additional singers to join its weekly rehearsals in preparation for a final concert at Chipping Norton Town Hall at the end of the school year.
Ben Goodall said: “It’s a great opportunity for young people to develop not just their singing skills but also rhythm and coordination, as well as more academic and life skills such as music theory, teamwork, maintaining focus and more.”
The weekly rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 5.30pm until 7pm at Chipping Norton Town Hall and are open to all young people aged 10 and 18 of any singing ability.
If you know a child who would enjoy developing their singing and musical talents, or would like to know more, then please contact [email protected] or go to https://www.cotswoldyouthchoir.org.uk/