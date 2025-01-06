Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people from the Banburyshire areas are reaching for the sky in 2025 at Banbury Gliding Club.

Gliding skills really gets the wind under their wings and anyone interested is able to get a trial or some experience at the Hinton-in-the-Hedges airfield where the club is based.

Pilot and gliding enthusiast Pete Stratten said: “Anyone can learn to fly a glider. Training is provided by British Gliding Association qualified instructors at the UK’s 75 gliding clubs, including the Banbury Gliding Club, at Hinton, between Banbury and Brackley.”

Our picture shows Will Barnard, a student at Elizabeth Woodville School, Deanshangar, who recently completed his pre-solo training and having met the standard, flew solo for the first time aged 14 (the minimum age for solo flight in a glider) watched closely from the ground by his supervising instructor.

Will Barnard gets ready for take-off in a glider at Hinton-in-the-Hedges airfield

"Will’s glider was towed into the sky by a Eurofox towing aircraft. As planned, he released the tow rope at 2000 feet, practiced some manoeuvres – while trying not to grin too much - and after 15 minutes or so flew back to the airfield for a perfect landing,” said Mr Stratten.

Will joins other young pilots at the Banbury Gliding Club who live in the area and recently flew solo for the first time including Jai-ning Hu, 15, Nathan Arthur, 14, George Ackroyd, 15 and Olivia Luke, also 15.

All have now moved onto the next stage of their training towards a Sailplane Pilot’s Licence, which they can qualify for at 16-years-old.

Banbury Gliding Club, founded in 1966, provides flight experience and learn-to-fly options. The packages include launch and glider hire fees, all instruction, briefings, logbook and more. Those looking for an unusual gift can buy vouchers for a gliding experience.

With excellent facilities, access to experienced and friendly instructors, a dry field all year round and an open countryside for exploration, Hinton-in-the-Hedges is a good choice if you are thinking about trying out this sport.

Flights from the airfield stretch out from Hinton into the skies all over Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and beyond. You can get more information by contacting the team at www.banburygliding.com/contactor call 0333 044 0134.