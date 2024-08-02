Young teenager to take on 24-hour tandem cycling challenge to raise money for horse charity near Kineton

A young teenager will take on a marathon 24-hour cycling challenge on a tandem this weekend to raise money for a horse welfare charity near Kineton.

Isabel Wright, who is known as Izzy, hopes to celebrate her 14th birthday on Monday (August 5) by handing over money to Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Oxhill.

This is not the first time the teenager has fundraised for the charity, having previously raised over £6,000 for Redwings over the past five years.

Izzy hopes to top the total amount raised by a further £2,000 this weekend as she takes on the challenge with her father, Richard Jones and family friend Dave Wright.

Izzy will be joined by Richard and Dave, as well as several of her friends, to cycle around the Warwickshire horse sanctuary until the 24 hours have been completed.

The teenager from Barby, near Rugby, has invited the public to come along and join her for sections of the bike ride, which begins at midday on Saturday (August 3).

Izzy said: “If you can come and support us, that would be great, and if you could donate at all, that would be absolutely amazing.

“It’s not us you’re helping it’s the fantastic horses, ponies and donkeys that Redwings rescue. Redwings is my favourite charity and the work they do is just incredible.

“We have lots of people joining me on the tandem during the challenge. I’ll be doing the full 24-hours, and dad and Dave will be doing a lot of the night slots that no one else wants to do!”

In previous years, Izzy has hiked 100 miles around the Shetland Islands, climbed mountains in Wales and tandem-cycled 740 miles between all five of Redwings’ visitor centres.

Izzy’s father, Richard, said: “These challenges are all Izzy’s own ideas, and me and Dave just help her to make it happen.

“She first went to Redwings Oxhill at age eight, on a visit with her grandma, and was so taken with the animals there and the work they do, she’s revolved her year around these events in the summer holidays.

“She likes to do these difficult adventures on or around her birthday, and she’ll hopefully finish this 24-hour challenge on the day before her 14th birthday!”

For more information or to donate to Izzy’s fundraiser, visit here.