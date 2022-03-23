Teens from Oxfordshire Youth Music Theatre will perform the classic production of Oklahoma from March 31 to April 2 (Image from Oxfordshire County Council)

Young singers, actors, and dancers from all over Oxfordshire will be showcasing their creative talents in an upcoming production of Oklahoma!

The dedicated teens from Oxfordshire Youth Music Theatre – part of Oxfordshire County Council’s music service, will be performing their rendition of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic from March 31 to April 2 at the Radley College Theatre.

They will be supported by young instrumentalists from the Oxfordshire County Music Service.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Dogar-Hurd, aged 17 from Oxford, is the show’s female lead, playing the role of Laurey Williams.

Cllr Neil Fawcett, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for consumer services, said: “The Oxfordshire Youth Music Theatre showcases some of Oxfordshire’s most talented young people. This performance will surely be a high-quality piece of theatre for all to enjoy. If you love theatre, don’t miss out.”

Oxfordshire Young Music Theatre consists of singers, dancers and actors aged 14 to 19 from across the county. It boasts a reputation for presenting high-quality youth theatre. Many former members are now enjoying successful professional careers in West End hits such as Rock of Ages and Wicked, and even anniversary performances of Les Misérables.

Millie Hurd from Oxford is the show’s female lead, playing the role of Laurey Williams. She’s 17 and currently working towards a diploma in Professional Acting in Oxford with Boomasatsuma, run by Bristol School of Acting. She’s also studying voice and piano at the Centre for Young Musicians (Guildhall) and pursuing an A-level in Psychology.

Millie has already performed as a child singer in several professional operas. She’s achieved a distinction in her Silver LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exam - hoping for the same at gold level. She’s also attained distinctions in all her Trinity music exams up to a level seven. She would like to continue her passion for performance at university and beyond.