Young Banbury United super fan close to reaching 200 consecutive games - and he still wants more!

A Banbury United FC super fan will go to his 195 consecutive Puritan’s game tonight but insists he won’t stop at 200.

Banbury United super fan Lewis Aston celebrating on the pitch with the team.

Lewis Aston of Middleton Cheney fell in love with the football club and the community it attracts after his very first game in 2018, when the Puritans claimed a 1-0 victory over Leiston at home.

Since that August day, 19-year-old Lewis has made it his personal mission to attend as many games as he possibly can and is so far on track to hit the 200-game mark by the end of March.

Lewis said going to the Banbury games has given him new friends and made him feel part of something that wouldn’t be possible at a bigger club. He said: "Everyone knows everyone, and the fans and players usually care more at this level. It makes me feel proud to support the club that represents where I'm from."

Some of the highlights of the previous 194 games for Lewis include the historic FA Cup run last season, where the club achieved its highest position in almost 50 years, winning the league, and claiming decent results against local rivals Brackley and Stratford.