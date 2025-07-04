An amateur boxer from Banbury has proved age is just a number by winning a world title at age 40.

Marlon Gray-Deacon from Banbury’s Team 180 Martial Arts gym is considered one of the top amateur boxers above the age of 35 in the country.

In November, Marlon - who has the nickname Mr Magic - travelled to Australia, where he picked up the Masters Boxing International (MBI) world title in the 65kg weight category.

Last week (June 28) the Banbury boxer claimed more honours when he won his division’s masters competition at the prestigious Chicago Golden Gloves, a tournament previously won by the likes of Joe Louis and Muhammad Ali.

Marlon Gray-Deacon is currently the Masters Boxing International world champion.

Marlon said: “It was a massive tournament with over 60 bouts across two days, and there was a great atmosphere at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

“I boxed a really good lad in the final who was much taller than me and very experienced, but my training and preparation paid off, and I won by unanimous decision.”

Marlon, who is originally from Manchester but has lived in Banbury for the past 18 years, has trained in martial arts and boxing since the age of nine.

He thought his competing days were behind him until he discovered the masters boxing scene for boxers above the age of 35.

Banbury's Mr Magic Marlon Gray-Deacon following his Chicago Golden Gloves win.

Now, at age 40, Marlon is proving age is just a number by racking up more wins and titles than ever before.

Speaking about his commitment to boxing, Marlon said: “You are only as old as you feel, and even at the age of 40, I feel as fit as the youngest in the gym.

“The more you train and stay active, the more your mind and body react to it. I’ve never stopped training and being active in martial arts since I was nine years old.

“Keeping fit and staying active is a way of life for me, and now I’m training with Rob Allen at Team 180, who is very knowledgeable about training methods and nutrition.”

Marlon trains at Banbury's Team 180 gym with former Muay Thai champion Rob Allen.

Alongside boxing, Marlon also dedicates a lot of his time to playing football for Hardwick Sports, who he helped win the Banbury District League and the league and county cups two years in a row.

Since Marlon transitioned to masters boxing last summer, he has travelled across the world to compete at competitions.

These have included boxing in five states in the USA, Australia, and a visit to Germany, where he represented the Team GB masters squad.

Marlon said: “Alongside boxing and sports, travelling is another hobby, so to be able to box in different countries and states in America is a dream come true.”

Now undefeated in his past 20 contests, Marlon is looking for bigger challenges and more belts to add to his collection.

Next up for Banbury’s Mr Magic is a trip to San Diego at the end of the month, where he will compete at another big tournament.

Following that, Marlon will return to Australia in October to defend his world title and number-one ranking.

Marlon said: “I’m the current Masters Boxing International world champion, so I’m looking to defend that title at the next world championships in October and become a two-time world champion.”