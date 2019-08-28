Yogi and Paddington welcome at Banbury picnic

There will be a fun and furry time to be had at the Teddy Bears Picnic in People’s Park tomorrow.

Youngsters of all ages are invited to take their teddy bears and some snacks for an open-air party, organised jointly by Banbury Town Council and Banbury Lions, as part of the park’s 100 year anniversary celebrations.

Blankets, folding chairs and inflatables will be the order of the day. There will be music and games, sing-a-long sessions, teddy bear competitions, face painting, funfair rides and raffles.

Town mayor John Colegrave said: “This will be a fun event to which people can take their favourite teddy bears.

“It will be mainly for young people but I know many adults still have their childhood teddies and they, too, will be very welcome.

“It will be interesting to see toys of all sizes and all ages.”

The picnic will take place tomorrow, Thusrday, August 29 between11am to 2pm though people can arrive earlier and stay longer if they wish.