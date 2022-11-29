Lynden Players present their Christmas production of Wizard of Oz from Thursday-Saturday, December 8-10

Based on the much loved children’s book by L Frank Baum, the Lynden Players’ production, written by James Barrie, takes the original story and weaves in some favourite pantomime traditions.

It takes place in the village hall from Thursday-Saturday, December 8-10.

“It’s a classic story for all the family,” said director Joanna Bailey. “The show is based on the book, not the Hollywood musical, so we won’t be going ‘over the rainbow’, but there are songs everyone will know and we encourage you to sing along.”

In the story, Dorothy (Abigail Woodhead) must travel to the Emerald City to ask Oz - the great and powerful wizard - to help her get back home to her family.

Along the way, Dorothy and her little dog Toto meet a scarecrow (Miles Doughty), a tin man (Greg Cole, making his Lynden Players debut) and a cowardly lion ( Jess Cherry), each with their own requests for the Wizard (Gill Peeling).

Their mission is aided by the beautiful good witch Glinda (Chloe Cardin-Stewart) and hampered by the Wicked Witch of the West (Jemma-Louise Smith at her scariest) with reluctant sidekick Riff Raff (Justin Clinch).

The show features a hard working supporting cast of munchkins, woodland creatures, monkeys and townsfolk who sing and dance their socks off.