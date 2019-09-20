Bentley's in every direction

Wroxton's Bentley Owners Club sets world record

To celebrate the marques centenary, Bentley owners from across the world descended on Blenheim Palace for the biggest gathering of the luxury vehicles ever in the world.

An incredible 1321 Bentleys eventually parked up on the palace’s lawns, smashing the previous record of 1001. BDC president Duncan Wiltshire said: “To smash the 1,001 target by over 300 cars is a truly fitting tribute to the Bentley marque’s centenary. To say the assemblage made for an unforgettable spectacle is an understatement."

Bentleys from all eras came to Blenheim
Bespoke paint job
Nothing but Bentleys
Even the kids got involved
