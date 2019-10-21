Wroxton club declared the best

The Bentley Drivers Club capped a historic year when it was named Club of the Year at the prestigious Historic Motoring Awards in association with Octane magazine.

The award came hot on the heels of the Wroxton based club’s setting of a world-record Bentley gathering when 1,321 cars attended its recent Concours d’Elegance at Blenheim Palace.

President Duncan Wiltshire accepted the Club of the Year honour on behalf of the BDC from James Elliot, editor in chief of Octane, at a gala dinner, hosted by broadcaster Steve Rider, at the Rosewood Hotel in central London last week.

The award is a fitting tribute for the BDC in Bentley’s centenary year and recognises the efforts and support of all the club’s members, both in the UK and across the world, who have arranged over 350 events and tours during the last 12 months.

Duncan said: “This award is accepted on behalf of the whole Club. It recognises the magnificent efforts and support of our regions, and the fantastic array of events and tours they organise for the pleasure of all our members, as well as the hard work of club office team.

“It is also, of course, the icing on the cake of a truly memorable year for the BDC of which one of the main highlights was our world-record Bentley gathering at Blenheim.

"We couldn’t be more delighted with our success in this, Bentley’s centenary year.”

To win the award, the BDC had to overcome some impressive competition in the shape of some very highly regarded and well-established fellow clubs: Alvis Owner Club, Bugatti Owners’ Club, E-type Club and Vintage Sports-Car Club.

The Club also had to impress an expert panel of judges comprising some of the most respected names in the historic motoring world, including journalists, industry leaders and specialists.