Daniel Jones from Middleton Cheney has had his first book about his life with Asperger's published.

Daniel Jones, of Middleton Cheney, was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at 18 years of age and struggles daily to adapt to social situations and simple things that others find natural.

In the book titled ‘Living With Asperger’s: Daniel’s Story’ he reflects on his life from the beginning, examining things that he has found difficult about living with Asperger’s whilst also reflecting on some of the good times he’s had.

Daniel covers his time at university, his career working in social media marketing, and his passion for running, which saw him raise £2,000 for the charity Sobell House by running the London Marathon.

The book also details some of the more testing times in Daniel’s life, like the psychotic episode he had during the coronavirus lockdown and his experiences alone in social situations.

Daniel said: “I’m extremely proud to publish my book on Amazon. Thank you to everyone who’s encouraged me to write my book. After three years of writing, it’s been a pleasure to publish it using Amazon’s self-publishing platform.

"I hope I can raise as much money as I can for Oxfordshire Mind, as 50 percent of the profit I make will go towards the charity.”

Daniel also writes the popular blog livingwithdan.com where he talks about his life with autism and spends a lot of time helping those with autism, and more specifically those with Asperger’s.