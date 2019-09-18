Wrestling forces combine for Middleton Cheney show

Banbury based New Breed Wrestling Association (NBWA) have teamed up with Wrestling in Hinckley to bring an afternoon of grappling mayhem to Middleton Cheney later this month.

Owners of NBWA, Chris and Jodie Baxter have been friends with Wrestling In Hinckley owner Thomas Basnett for two years, so a joint promotion was just a matter of time.

NBWA

That time has now been confirmed as Sunday, September 29 from 3.30pm when the two camps will meet for an afternoon super-show in Middleton Cheney's village hall.

Headline match-ups will see NBWA Cruiserweight Champion, Jason Joshua, in action and the Warwickshire and Leicestershire Champion, Christopher Drew, defend his belt.

Other confirmed wrestlers include; TJ Sky, Joey Scott, The Judge, NJ Lockheart and 'The Whole Mackage' Jay Mac.

For current wrestling students looking to learn more about the sport and ring techniques, wrestler Joey Scott will host a two hour seminar, also in the village hall, between 12pm and 2pm, before the main show.

NBWA

The athlete, who regularly appears on wrestling bills up and down the country and promotes events for IronFist Wrestling in Hereford, will give ring demonstrations, answer fellow wrestlers questions and provide the braver attendees a chance to get into the ring.

For both events there is free parking, a licensed bar and food available.

Tickets to the main afternoon show cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door and is suitable for children.

Tickets to the wrestling student only noon seminar also cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door, doors open at 3pm for the main show.

For advance online tickets click here.

For more information on NBWA, the county's only wrestling training academy with skills sessions taking place at Banbury's EP Gym, visit their Facebook page.