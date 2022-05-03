World of textiles with talks and exhibits is brought to a Banbury area village

World Textile Day Central will be held at King's Sutton Memorial Hall on Saturday

The event is World Textile Day Central, which returns to King’s Sutton on Saturday, May 7 from 10am - 4pm. Entry is free and refreshments are provided.

At 11am the event’s main talk will be presented by Gavin Strachan, Asian textiles expert and editor of Asian Textiles Journal. It is called Textiles from the Balkans. Entry to this will be by ticket, available at the door for £5.At 2pm there will be two short talks – The Frontier: Costume from North West Pakistan by John Gillow, world textiles expert, collector and author, who will regale his audience with tales of his travels and discoveries. This is billed as ‘Education with a Punchline. Always a treat’.

The second is The Social Life of Sashiko: Going Online Worldwide with Susan Briscoe, expert and collector of Japanese kimono and textiles. The cost is£3 for both talks. Tickets will be available on the door.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will include a Fair Trade Market from makers, workshops and villages around the world including stalls from The African Fabric Shop - textiles, baskets, beads; Textile Traders - textiles and clothes from south east Asia; The Running Stitches - beautiful scarves, throws, cushions and bedspreads from India; Slow Loris - specialists in the minority tribal people of southwestern China and the Golden Triangle; Susan Briscoe - specialist in kimono and sashiko fabrics from Japan