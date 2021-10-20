World famous Red Arrows to fly over Banbury today

Photo: @MilitaryAirshow

The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be heading south from their base in Scampton to Bournemouth for the Scampton to Bournemouth & Portsmouth Display.

During the journey they will fly over the Banbury area around 2.14pm.

There is a big team effort needed to allow the Red Arrows to perform for the public, from flight operations personnel and engineering technicians to administrators and suppliers.