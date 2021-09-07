World famous Red Arrows to fly over Banbury today

The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Banbury this afternoon (Tuesday, September 7). Photo: @MilitaryAirshow

The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be heading south from their base in Scampton, Lincoln, to Jersey for the Jersey International Air Display on Thursday September 9.

During the journey they will be flying over Northampton first around 2.24pm then over the Banbury area around 2.30pm.

There is a big team effort needed to allow the Red Arrows to perform for the public, from flight operations personnel and engineering technicians to administrators and suppliers.