World famous Red Arrows to fly over Banbury this afternoon (Friday)

The RAF’s world-famous Red Arrows aerobatics display team will pass over Banbury this afternoon (Friday, August 22).

The Red Arrows will be travelling from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk to Exeter Airport this afternoon.

They are expected to pass over Banbury sometime between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.

The display team, which was formed in 1964, performed at Clacton Airshow this morning and is travelling to Devon to perform at the Sidmouth Regatta Airshow this evening.

Their route for the journey can be found on the Red Arrows GPS tracking map here. It shows the team should be passing just to the north of Banbury town centre.

The route can be subject to change without notice.