Works on back road from King’s Sutton to Middleton Cheney and Banbury delayed

Plans to close the back road from King’s Sutton to Middleton Cheney and Banbury for structural repairs to the bridge over Farthinghoe stream have been put back to next month.

The closure will now start on December 6, but the road will be re-opened temporarily on December 24 to allow traffic during the Christmas/New Year period.

Northamptonshire Highways intends to carry out major structural repairs to the bridge over Farthinghoe stream on the parish border of King’s Sutton and Warkworth.