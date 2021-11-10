Works on back road from King’s Sutton to Middleton Cheney and Banbury delayed
Work on a back road from King’s Sutton to Middleton Cheney and Banbury due to be closed has been delayed again.
Plans to close the back road from King’s Sutton to Middleton Cheney and Banbury for structural repairs to the bridge over Farthinghoe stream have been put back to next month.
The closure will now start on December 6, but the road will be re-opened temporarily on December 24 to allow traffic during the Christmas/New Year period.
Northamptonshire Highways intends to carry out major structural repairs to the bridge over Farthinghoe stream on the parish border of King’s Sutton and Warkworth.
Parapet works will start on the Tuesday January 11 and the scheme will be completed on February 18 according to the traffic disruptions website, which can be seen here: https://one.network/?tm=123447784The works include the removal and replacement of the parapets, new safety fencing and stonework repairs to the headwall.