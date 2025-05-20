'Work will be done' says Banbury housing boss, after scaffolding stays up 18 months - but they'll have to wait

A housing association says work is going to be done, after tenants complaints that a block of flats in Banbury has been scaffolded for over 18 months. But they’ll have to wait a bit longer.

The Banbury Guardian contacted housing association bosses at GreenSquareAccord after councillors lost patience with the matter.

Local councillors Mark Cherry, Becky Clarke and Dr Chuckwudi Okeke said tenants and neighbours have complained bitterly about ugly scaffolding around the block of flats month after month.

Mr Cherry said: “The scaffolding has been nearly 18 months to allow maintenance work on the roof and building but the work by contractors was never completed, hence the numerous complaints we have received.

Cllr Mark Cherry, Cllr Becky Clarke and Dr Chuckwudi Okeke outside Vulcan House

“The scaffolding is all up to standard and has Scaff tags. The matter has been investigated by Cherwell District Council but we still awaiting timeline of any works to complete on the building before the scaffolding can be taken down.”

Dr Okeke said: “Cllr Clarke and I wrote to Green Square Accord on April 1 asking them to provide us with a time frame for removing the scaffolding. They said they had emailed their planning team to enquire when this will be removed and would get back to us within seven days, but we have not heard from them.

"The residents of Vulcan Court and the neighbours have put up with this for about 18 months and they are now tired of complaining about it. This is not acceptable; the Green Square Accord needs to listen to residents and remove the scaffolding as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson from GreenSquareAccord told the Banbury Guardian: "Last year we erected additional scaffolding and fencing at Vulcan Court.

"We did this to protect our customers and the public from the hazard of loose rendering and brick slip on the outside of the building.

"Since then, we have engaged a structural engineer who has provided advice on how to fix this issue. We have appointed a contractor to complete this work, and this will start during the first week in June.

"We have removed the fencing panels around Vulcan Court to minimise the inconvenience caused to our customers as we prioritise their safety."