Work to Grade II listed bridge near Banbury will cause traffic delays until September
Traffic may suffer delays as construction work is undertaken to reinforce a Grade II listed bridge near Banbury.
The old bridge over the Oxford Canal at Twyford Wharf, between Adderbury and King’s Sutton begins officially today (Monday) and will last until September.
Oxfordshire Highways is dismantling and rebuilding a parapet on the Cherwell Bridge, west of the Twillite leisure campsite.
Speed restrictions to 10mph will be in force over part of that stretch of road and traffic lights will be in operation to control traffic crossing the bridge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.