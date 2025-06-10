Work begins on new mini football pitch on Banbury recreation ground

Work has begun on the construction of a new state-of-the-art mini-football pitch being built in Banbury.

The new PlayZone pitch at Chandos Recreation Ground in Grimsbury is expected to be completed in around ten weeks.

Located on unused space within the recreation ground, the new pitch will primarily be used for football but also has the potential to be utilised for other sports.

Banbury Town Council in partnership with Cherwell District Council and the Football Foundation are behind the project.

An artist's impression of what the new PlayZone pitch will look like.

Cllr. Shaida Hussain, councillor for Grimsbury and chairman of Banbury Town Council’s resources committee, said: “The PlayZone we’re establishing in partnership with the Football Foundation and Cherwell District Council at the Chandos Recreation Ground is a state-of-the-art facility designed for groups of all ages and backgrounds.

“It has been designed from the ground up for amateur squads and established teams alike, and we’re excited to see the talented players of present and future whose skills it helps to develop upon completion.”

Once built the pitch will be well-lit, and come with activation plans and booking facilities in place for those wanting to use it.

Cllr Rob Pattenden, Cherwell District Council’s portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “I’m really pleased to see these new facilities coming to Banbury, as someone who’s passionate about creating opportunities for local residents, especially children, to enjoy sport and stay active these pitches will be a fantastic asset to our community.”

For more information about the new PlayZone pitch, contact Banbury Town Council at [email protected] or call 01295 250340.