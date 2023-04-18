News you can trust since 1838
Work begins on exciting new attraction at popular farm near Chipping Norton

Construction work has begun on the new Fairy Dell area at the popular Fairytale Farm near Chipping Norton.

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

The new attraction will transport visitors to a magical world where they become the size of a fairy. The space has multiple routes and a centre tower that gives the attraction a real wow factor.

It features giant mushrooms, raised walkways and bridges, a crawl tunnel, a clamber net, a climbing wall, and slides, creating a sense of magic and intrigue that is both accessible and adventurous.

Farm owner Nick Laister said: "This will be a brand new, completely unique themed adventure play area. It will be wheelchair accessible, with loads of sensory elements along the way. The development is our largest investment since Fairytale Farm opened in 2013 and is going to be the most magical play area ever!

An artists impression of the new Fairy Dell attraction.An artists impression of the new Fairy Dell attraction.
"If you visit during the construction period, do take a look at Fairy Dell rising from the ground. When complete, it will be a truly one-of-a-kind attraction, with something for all abilities. It is an exciting time for us and we can’t wait to show you it!"

Construction on the Fairy Dell started on Monday April 17, and is expected to last until May 26, with the attraction opening in the early summer.

In the meantime, the farm will be holding its first ever Wild West Fairytale event between April 29 and May 1, with activities running right through the Bank Holiday weekend, including learning to square dance with a cowboy or cowgirl, the Country and Western Craft Corner, the Buck-a-Roo trail activity, and a western-themed menu in the Saloon Bar Marquee.

For more information, visit: https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/

A design of the new attraction at Fairytale Farm.A design of the new attraction at Fairytale Farm.
