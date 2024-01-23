Women's group in village near Banbury hand over donation to local search and rescue team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chipping Warden Women’s Institue handed over the money to Northamptonshire Search and Rescue member Mark Lawson last Friday (January 19) at the group’s cheese and wine evening.

The money was raised during the group’s carol evening on Friday, December 8, where the Women’s Institue sold raffle tickets and refreshments.

At the carol evening, Mark and some of his colleagues spoke to the group about the role Northamptonshire Search and Rescue play, offering a valuable insight into the charity.

Mark Lawson, alongside Liz Thame (L), Kathleen Betteridge (C), and Liz Smith (R) of the Chipping Warden Women's Institute.

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue is a group of trained volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

They often assist police in the search for vulnerable, high-risk, missing persons with the use of personnel, drones and search dogs.

Recently, the group helped Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service by providing water rescue personnel and equipment during major flooding.