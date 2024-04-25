Women's football team near Banbury to hold charity fundraising day after death of player's son

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wroxton Ladies FC will hold the family fun day from 11am until the evening on Saturday, May 18.

It has been organised by the club to raise money for the sudden and unexplained death in childhood charity SUDC UK.

The club wanted to support the charity following the help Samantha Cowley received from it after the tragic death of her son Matty in November 2023.

Terri Fisher of Wroxton Laides said: “When Matty passed, the team and the club were heartbroken for Sam and the family; we are a football family and would do anything for one of our players.”

Since Matty’s death, Samantha has become an ambassador for SUDC UK and has raised over £1,300 for the charity that researches the unpredictable cause of death.

After holding a minute's applause at the club’s first home game after the passing of Matty, it decided to go further and organise a day of football and fun in memory of Matty.

The day will feature four games as well as stalls, a face painter, kids entertainers and games, a cake sale, a bar, a BBQ,a raffle and a silent auction with football memorabilia.

On the day, Wroxton Ladies will face off against a special side named Matty’s Ladies, while Wroxton Veterans will play the Matty’s Men side.

Matty’s friends will play against Deddington, the side that Matty used to play for and lastly, Deddington will play against Middleton Cheney.

Terri added: “We wanted to raise money but also make memories doing something Matty loved so much.

“We would really like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing ladies (Matty’s army) that have helped make this happen and all the other fundraisers for SUDC.UK so far.

“A big shout out to everyone that is making this day happen, with volunteering, stalls, prizes, entertainers and refs, and the Wroxton Club.”