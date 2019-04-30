Women from Banbury primary school ready to take on Mount Snowdon

Five women connected to a Banbury primary school, described as the ‘most unfit people out there’, will be climbing Mount Snowdon on Sunday.

The team from Hill View Primary School decided to take on the challenge last year and have been training as much as they can.

Fiona Baughan, Julia Humphrey, Tara Preest, Karen Dee and Sharron Buckley are raising money for the school, with an aim of refurbishing the early years garden, and childhood bereavement charity See Saw.

To sponsor them, visit mydonate.bt.com/charities/hillviewschool