News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale

Woman who died in Bloxham car crash is named as retired palliative care doctor

A woman who died in a car crash just outside Bloxham last week has been named as retired palliative care doctor, Caroline Gillies (Dr Holt).

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 16th May 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:54 BST
Caroline Gillies (Dr Holt) who died, tragically, in a collision on the A361 at Bloxham last weekCaroline Gillies (Dr Holt) who died, tragically, in a collision on the A361 at Bloxham last week
Caroline Gillies (Dr Holt) who died, tragically, in a collision on the A361 at Bloxham last week

Mrs Gillies, who was in her 70s, lived in Bloxham and was married to Hugh. The couple has three children and grandchildren.

As a doctor she had also worked for many years for the Oxfordshire Blood Transfusion Service. She was membership secretary of the Banbury Fine Art Society and a keen supporter of activities at St Mary’s Church, Bloxham.

The accident happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, (May 9) on the A361 outside Bloxham. Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses.

Most Popular
The scene of the crash on the A361 just outside BloxhamThe scene of the crash on the A361 just outside Bloxham
The scene of the crash on the A361 just outside Bloxham

It involved a grey Mazda MX-5 and a black Vauxhall Corsa. The occupants of the Corsa suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or if you saw either car prior to the collision, to contact us.

“We would also ask anyone with a dash-camera to check their footage and let us know if it has captured the collision or the vehicles involved.

“Get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting investigation reference number 43230201996.”

Caroline Gillies was for many years a blood transfusion doctor in OxfordshireCaroline Gillies was for many years a blood transfusion doctor in Oxfordshire
Caroline Gillies was for many years a blood transfusion doctor in Oxfordshire
Related topics:BloxhamThames Valley PoliceSt Mary's ChurchA361