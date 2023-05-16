A woman who died in a car crash just outside Bloxham last week has been named as retired palliative care doctor, Caroline Gillies (Dr Holt).

Mrs Gillies, who was in her 70s, lived in Bloxham and was married to Hugh. The couple has three children and grandchildren.

As a doctor she had also worked for many years for the Oxfordshire Blood Transfusion Service. She was membership secretary of the Banbury Fine Art Society and a keen supporter of activities at St Mary’s Church, Bloxham.

The accident happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, (May 9) on the A361 outside Bloxham. Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses.

It involved a grey Mazda MX-5 and a black Vauxhall Corsa. The occupants of the Corsa suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or if you saw either car prior to the collision, to contact us.

“We would also ask anyone with a dash-camera to check their footage and let us know if it has captured the collision or the vehicles involved.

“Get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting investigation reference number 43230201996.”