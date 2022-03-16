Banbury police launch appeal for witnesses to crash, which left woman in her 80s on mobility scooter seriously injured

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a road traffic collision, which left a woman in her 80s seriously injured.

The collision happened when a white Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a woman riding a mobility scooter in a Banbury neighbourhood.

The incident happened in Edmunds Road at the junction of Goulds Villas at around 1.25pm on Monday March 14

The victim, aged in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where she remains.

PC Matt Watson, from the Roads Policing Unit, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident who has not already come forward to the police, or anyone with dash-cam footage relating to it, to please get in touch.

“You can either call us on 101 or visit our website, quoting reference number 43220111948.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”