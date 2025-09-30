Woman sets up social media page to help females stay safe at night time in Banbury

A Banbury woman has started a campaign to help females stay safe in Banbury at night time.

Brooke Vannozzi, 21, wants women to have somewhere they can feel free to share their experiences of sexual harassment or assault, to find someone to speak to and to access official support systems.

She also wants to offer a pool of information on self defence and protection against unwanted attention by men as well as emotional support and references onwards to physical support for anyone who needs it.

Her move comes after the shocking multiple rape of a 30-year-old woman in the churchyard of St Mary’s, Banbury.

Brooke Vannozzi who is setting up a support page on social media for women in Banbury

Ms Vannozzi works in the night time economy in Banbury and has her own experience of sexual abuse.

"I know what it is like. I was sexually assaulted a couple years ago by someone I knew in Banbury. It wasn't in the streets, it was behind closed doors. I did report it to the police but it was a couple of months later and there were no forensics,” she said.

“My case didn't get to go to court and three years later I am struggling day to day with anxiety and depression. I still see him around town and he's just living his life.

"Everyone responds to shock and trauma differently. It’s understandable to freeze up and not know what to do in that situation. I understand these offences are hard to charge because people it's such a fine line of getting enough evidence and helping the victims when it as has actually happened.

Banbury town centre which is busy with revellers in the evenings, especially at weekends

“I want to focus on how we handle things like this because a lot of victims are questioned and blamed for getting themselves into these situations.

“To a degree we are responsible for our own general safety but I want the mindset of perpetrators to be questioned and for them to be held more accountable for their actions. In a lot of cases they don’t go to court and if they do, there is lack of evidence.

"I was questioned about how I ended up in that situation and told I could have done something to prevent it, but it should be more like – ‘why did that happen, why are they doing that?’.”

Ms Vannozzi is advocating against sexual violence and improving night time safety in general. She is still in the planning phase but hopes to collaborate with businesses with regard to the provision of self protection items for women. She also wants to make women aware of what resources are available, such as non-toxic gel sprays that will stain and repel an attacker.

“I want to stand up for victims who are too scared to report these crimes for themselves. I will give them the platform of a new Facebook page where they can message me, anonymously or with their name, and I can share their experience and how it has affected them.

“I've had issues with mental health due to my experience and I want to help others to be more comfortable about speaking up about these situations.”

The name of the Facebook page is Empowering Victims, Challenging Perpetrators – advocating for nightclub safety & saying no to sexual violence.

“I'm starting in Banbury for our community and beginning my research here, but I do want to reach out to everywhere because I feel it's a problem all across the world,” said Ms Vannozzi.

"People aren't getting justice and are too scared to speak up about it. I am focusing on it for everyone, both male and female, but there are statistics that show sexual violence is more against females. I just want to give everyone a platform to be able to open up about their experiences with this.

"I'm just going to be using data online that are available to everyone. As a woman, you can prepare and try to protect yourself. Make a plan before you go out. Make sure you can get home safely. Make sure you are able to contact your friends if you lose them, make sure your phone's charged, make sure you go out as a group. Look after yourself and your friends."

She said the resource will also be open to men who are struggling against issues particular to their sex. She said there will be an element of advocacy for men as some do get accused falsely of rape or sexual assault.

Ms Vannozzi has been doing research locally and nationally which she will continue. She hopes to be able to link her campaign up with existing resources locally and nationally, such as rape crisis centres.

The team investigating Sunday’s rape is appealing for a specific witness as well as anyone else with information or footage in connection with the rape. The victim, a woman in her thirties, was raped by a group of men at St Mary’s churchyard and surrounding area in the town centre. Investigating officer, DS Mark Personius said: “This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders. We are supporting the victim at this extremely difficult time. “Please check any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage you have from the area and if you have captured anything that you think may help us, please get in touch. “You can contact the force by calling 101 or via a dedicated webpage for this investigation, where you can leave any footage from the area. The investigation reference number is 43250495078.