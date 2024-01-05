Woman near Kineton takes on 'ride of her life' horse race for cancer charity

A woman near Kineton has set a fundraising goal of £10,000 to help fight cancer as she prepares to compete in the Ride of Their Lives charity race.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pippa Harvey from Temple Herdewyke will race a horse for the very first time on June 15 when she competes in the annual Macmillan Cancer Support Charity Race Day at York Racecourse.

A team member with Banbury Hockey Club and rider of horses since childhood, Pippa took on the race as a way of setting herself a tough physical challenge and raising money for a cause close to her heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pippa said: “I quite like a challenge, and I was desperate to raise funds for Macmillan because my grandfather and my aunt passed away from cancer and my father was diagnosed last year.

Pippa Harvey from Temple Herdewyke is fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support by participating in the Ride of Their Lives charity race.

"I do ride horses but have never raced before, so this event seems like a good challenge and a great way to raise awareness and as much money as possible."

The race, now in its 53rd year, will see 12 amateur riders race nine furlongs around the famous course in front of a packed-out crowd of almost 20,000 people and an ITV4 audience.

Riders must undertake a six-month training camp, including rigorous physical exercises, and pledge to raise a minimum of £4,000 for Macmillan before the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pippa, who works for Avonvale Equine Veterinary Practice, says some of the training has been compared to that of the army, and her friends think she is mad for signing up for the event.

Pippa has ridden horses since childhood but has never challenged herself to race before now.

She said: “We have to pass a jockey fitness test, which is insane. We will have to wear all of the kit and weigh in before the race, and again, afterwards, everything will be treated as a normal race would.

"I’m absolutely terrified; I’m hoping I stay on and the horse I ride is going to behave. It will be scary, but I feel so honoured to have been selected to do it.”

Pippa has set a fundraising goal of £10,000 and is reaching out to companies interested in sponsoring her or people happy to donate to her cause and help her achieve her goal.