Woman near Banbury to run London Marathon for Brain Tumour Research after tragic death of friend

Emma White will take on her very first marathon next month when she runs the country’s most famous race.

The 56-year-old Middleton Cheney mum will push herself to run further than ever before to raise money for a charity whose work lies close to her heart.

She has chosen to raise money for Brain Tumour Research after the sudden death of her friend Charlotte.

Emma got to know Charlotte through her co-worker Nick while working in hairdressing salons around Leamington.

Emma said: “Nick was our apprentice, he was a young lad, fresh-faced and keen. I soon became very fond of him, in a work-mother sense.

"Nick and Charlotte were a young couple, in love and carefree, with the world at their feet.”

The young couple got married and moved in together, with Charlotte soon becoming pregnant with their son Sebastian.

Emma said: “Eight weeks after the wedding, Charlotte complained of a headache, sickness and drowsiness.

"She went to bed, and Nick took the day off work to care for Sebastian and said he would call the doctor the next day if she was no better.

"The next day, Nick awoke to hear Sebastian starting to cry for his breakfast. He turned over to wake Charlotte, only to find she had died in her sleep.”

Charlotte had tragically died of an undiagnosed medulloblastoma, commonly known as a brain tumour, at only 18 years of age.

To help fund the work Brain Tumour Research does, Emma has set up an online fundraising page with the goal of raising £3,500 for the charity.

No stranger to fundraising, Emma has completed mountain climbs, fire walks and a 26-mile walk around London in the dark and is keen to raise as much as she can for Brain Tumour Research.

She said: “I’m keen to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research to help find a cure, so no other child would have to live without a mother, father, siblings, or parents living without their children.”