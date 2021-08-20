Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on A361 near Banbury
Thames Valley Police have released details about a fatal road traffic collision which happened in Williamscot near Banbury early last week.
The collision happened around 8.30pm on Monday August 9 when the victim, a woman aged in her 40s, was driving a red Ford Focus northbound along the A361 Williamscot Hill, near Williamscot when she skidded into the path of another car.
The victim sustained serious injuries and sadly died on the way to the hospital. The driver of the other car did not sustain any injuries.
This car is described as a dark green Toyota Landcruiser.
“I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage, to please come forward.
“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210356323.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”