The collision happened around 8.30pm on Monday August 9 when the victim, a woman aged in her 40s, was driving a red Ford Focus northbound along the A361 Williamscot Hill, near Williamscot when she skidded into the path of another car.

The victim sustained serious injuries and sadly died on the way to the hospital. The driver of the other car did not sustain any injuries.

This car is described as a dark green Toyota Landcruiser.

Police have launched an appeal today (Friday August 20) after a fatal two-vehicle crash on the A361 near Banbury early last week

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210356323.