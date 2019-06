The woman found dead on the canal towpath earlier this month has been named by the coroner.

She has been named as Louise Bramley, 39, of no fixed abode.

An inquest into her death was opened at Oxfordshire Coroner’s Court today (Wednesday, June 12) and adjourned until November 23.

Ms Bramley’s body was found by a pedestrian at around 5.35am on June 1.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw someone on the Concorde Avenue bridge that goes over the towpath that morning.