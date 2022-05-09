Woman found dead in Banbury hotel - police are investigating

The body of the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found on Saturday afternoon. The cause of death is not known but a post mortem examination will be conducted and the coroner informed.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “At around 12.25pm on Saturday, May 7, officers were called to Cromwell Lodge Hotel, Banbury, after a woman in her forties was found deceased.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are ongoing. The woman’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”