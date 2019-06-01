Woman found dead in Banbury

Police are investigating a death in Banbury town centre

Thames Valley Police was called at 5.38am today by a member of the public who had found a woman on the towpath near Concord Avenue in Banbury.

Police continue investigations in Bridge Park, Banbury.

Emergency services attended the scene and sadly the woman was pronounced deceased.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage of the investigation.

A police spokesman told the Banbury Guardian: "The woman is yet to be identified, therefore we would ask the public and media not to speculate on her identification as next of kin are yet to be located.

"There will be a scenewatch and officers in the area while we undertake enquiries."

If anyone has any information or concerns either speak to an officer at the scene, call 101 or visit our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 305 (1/6).

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.