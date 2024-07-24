Woman cycling from UK to Africa for charity has bike stolen at Banbury train station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former teacher Becky Sherwood and her partner Monty quit their jobs around a month ago to embark on their adventure of a lifetime.
After working and raising children for the past 20 years, Becky was keen to make the most of her newfound free time by undertaking a memorable challenge.
Becky said: “My children are getting to the age where they can leave home. So we decided to plan this mad adventure, going down through Europe, then flying to Kenya and continuing through southern Africa to see how far we can get."
“Along the way, we will stop and do conservation volunteer work and teaching if possible.”
The pair started their journey in Sheffield, taking in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside before heading to Wales to get some mountain cycling under their belts.
After leaving Wales, they took a train from Wolverhampton to Oxford to spend some time at a camping event before catching a ferry to France on August 7.
However, during the journey to Oxford, Becky’s custom adventure bike was stolen off the train as it stopped at Banbury station at around 6pm.
She said: "As we were preparing to leave the train at Oxford, Monty turned to me and said, ‘I think your bike has been stolen’.
“We were both totally shocked; the bike was left hanging on the hooks in the storage section of the train between two carriages.
"It didn’t even occur to us that someone might take the bike because it is so big and heavy. We even removed the pedals from Monty’s bike and turned the handlebars around.”
After speaking with staff and British Transport Police, Becky discovered that the bike was last seen on CCTV at Leamington Spa train station.
Thankfully, Becky’s pannier storage bags were not taken; however, the loss of the custom-built mountain bike is a real setback for the couple and has thrown their trip into jeopardy.
The bike, which the pair had been working on for months, has a distinctive orange Carrera frame, hand-built wheels, extra storage racks and new gears and handlebars.
Becky said: “I have grown very attached to the bike. We have put so much time, money, energy and love into this special bike; it would be amazing to get it back.”
Heroic King’s Sutton man Chris Blake has kindly offered Becky a replacement bike until her original one can be located or she purchases a new adventure mountain bike.
As well as the voluntary work the couple plans to do, they have also set up two online charity fundraisers.
One charity the couple will support is World Bicycle Relief, an organisation that makes bikes and donates them to people in poor communities to be used as an essential means of transport for doctors or children getting to school.
The other charity Monty and Becky will raise money for is the LGBT+ rights charity named All Out, which campaigns for the rights and welfare of LGBT+ citizens around the globe.
To donate to Monty and Becky’s online fundraisers, visit: https://worldbicyclereliefuk.enthuse.com/pf/beckynmontybigbikeride or https://campaigns.allout.org/donate/