Woman charged over dangerous dogs incident near Banbury

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 20th May 2025, 08:41 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 09:25 BST
A woman has been charged with a number of offences after an incident where another family’s dog died.

Eliza Roberts, aged 36, of De La Warr Drive, Banbury, was charged with two counts each of possession of a fighting dog; allow a fighting dog to be in public place without muzzle or lead; and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

She was also charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. The charges follow an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce.

The matter involved an incident at the fields near St Peter’s Church, Church Lane, Hanwell, at around 10.30am on Wednesday, March 26 this year.

A woman has been charged with' 'dangerous dog' offences following the death of a pet

Roberts has been released under investigation to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 5.

The owner of the deceased dog went on Banbury social media to thank the TVP Rural Crime Team for their care in investigating the incident.

