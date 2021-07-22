Woman at Banbury area care home celebrates 101st birthday

Joan Hearmon, a resident at Deddington care home - Featherton House - celebrated her 101st birtdhay

A resident at Featherton House care home in Deddington has marked her 101st birthday with a special party at the home with her fellow residents.

Joan Hearmon was joined by residents and staff at the Chapel Square home, in the landmark celebration – which included lots of prosecco and cake. The home also treated Joan to a lovely bouquet of 101 roses for her birthday on July 16.

Joan’s secret to a long and healthy life is enjoying a glass of sherry every evening. Nowadays she enjoys a good nap as well.

Joan is a keen participant in Featherton House activities and particularly enjoys the pamper sessions organised by the home. She loves jewellery and is rarely seen not wearing it.

Joan said: “I’ve had such a wonderful time celebrating my birthday with the staff and residents at Featherton House. Everyone made an extra special effort to ensure I enjoyed myself and my cake was delicious.”

Agi Rygala, home manager at Featherton House, said: “Joan likes to join in with the activities within the home and is very friendly and chatty. She always has a kind word for everyone, and she is a valued member of our Featherton House family.