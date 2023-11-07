The winners of the Banbury town centre Halloween pumpkin trail have been announced.

Winners of the Banbury town centre Halloween pumpkin trail have been announced
Brothers William and Henry Hardwell are the well-deserved winners of the Banbury BID’s pumpkin trail.
To win, they worked together to find all of the pumpkins that were hidden in town centre businesses and replicate the pumpkin's scary face on their sheet of paper.
The brothers were rewarded with a Nintendo Switch and the brand new Lego 2K Drive game for their effort on the trail.
Kelly Black, from the Banbury BID, said: “We would like to thank all the people that took part in the trail. We had so many entries submitted, and businesses said how lovely it was to see lots of children having fun looking for the pumpkins that were hidden around the town.”
The BID’s next competition will be the Christmas Reindeer trail with the prize of an iPad, which starts on November 19 and runs up to New Year's Eve.