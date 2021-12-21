Winners announced for Banbury area village Christmas competitions

The new tradition of lighting up the Bourtons parish with festive lights has continued again this year and the results are, once again, spectacular.

The Bourtons Big Lightfest 2021 competition winners are Karl and June Thompson.

Ann Brooks, one of the organisers, said: "They have done a wonderful Christmas lights display for over 25 years and have thoroughly enjoyed the increased festive activity in the two villages and the friendly competition for best display.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bourtons Big Lightfest 2021 competition winners are Karl and June Thompson.

"The tagline for the competition in the parish is “Be More Karl” as it was the Thompson’s display which was the initial inspiration for this new competition, launched last year to help take people’s minds off the pandemic."

The other annual competition in the parish, for the best festive wreath, has the added benefit of raising money for a good cause.

This year £245 was raised for the charity MIND during the competitions.

The winner of the best traditional wreath was Samantha Wright and the winner of the best modern wreath was Ann Brooks.

Ann Brooks wins best modern wreath in the Bourtons festive wreath competition