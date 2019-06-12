Winner revealed for prettiest pet in Banbury competition

Castle Quay Shopping Centre has revealed the winners of their 2019 Prettiest Pet competition after receiving hundreds of public votes.

The winner is Mowbie the Duck, with owner Burt Kelly receiving £100 to spend at the Banbury shopping centre.

Castle Quay's Prettiest Pet 2019 competition winner Burt Kelly receiving the �100 voucher prize from mascot Sunny The Duck NNL-191206-162011001

Sponsored by Banbury Guardian, Mowbie gained his prestigious crown after receiving a total of 151 likes, and ties in with Castle Quay’s mascot Sunny The Duck.

Scooping second place and winning £50 for her owner Claire Connor was Yorkshire terrier Bonnie, whose picture caught the eye of many fans after receiving 103 likes.

And finally, the little hamster named Lucie has been crowned third place to win £25 Castle Quay gift voucher, seeing the prize kindly donated to Springfield Sanctuary, where she is being looked after.

Rebecca Deeley, office manager at Castle Quay, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the top three winning pets of our Prettiest Pet 2019 social media competition.

Castle Quay Prettiest Pet 2019 shortlist: Claire Connor's dog Bonnie

“Congratulations to all the owners and a big thanks to all of those who entered.”