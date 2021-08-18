Winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 - Jon Courtenay - to perform in Banbury

The show takes place on Saturday October 2, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £19 and can be booked via The Mill Arts Centre website here: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/jon-courtenay/ The event looks to bring ticket holders a rip-roaring night of music and comedy.

Jon Courtenay originally hails from Ipswich but now lives in Mossley, Greater Manchester with his wife Emmah and two sons Nathan and Alfie. He started his stage career as a comedy magician but gradually the magic made way for the piano. Even before he won Britain’s Got Talent, Jon was already a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. He is also one of the rare British performers to be asked time and time again to perform in America.