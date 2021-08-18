Winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 - Jon Courtenay - to perform in Banbury
Jon Courtenay, the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020, will perform at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury's town centre this autumn.
The stop in Banbury will part of Jon Courtenay's recently announced debut tour of the UK in 2021.
The show takes place on Saturday October 2, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £19 and can be booked via The Mill Arts Centre website here: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/jon-courtenay/The event looks to bring ticket holders a rip-roaring night of music and comedy.
Long before triumphing in the 2020 final, Jon was a 'powerhouse' live performer with decades of experience touring the world.
Jon Courtenay originally hails from Ipswich but now lives in Mossley, Greater Manchester with his wife Emmah and two sons Nathan and Alfie. He started his stage career as a comedy magician but gradually the magic made way for the piano. Even before he won Britain’s Got Talent, Jon was already a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. He is also one of the rare British performers to be asked time and time again to perform in America.