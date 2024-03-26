Win prizes by finding ten bunnies hidden around Banbury shops this Easter

A free bunny trail is being held across town centre businesses this Easter – with some great prizes up for grabs.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:19 GMT
The Easter bunny trail was organised by the Banbury BID and requires participants to track down the locations of ten bunnies that have been hidden in shop windows.To complete the trail, people must collect a sheet from the information desk in Castle Quay and then write down the names of the bunnies they have located.Once all Easter bunnies have been found and their names jotted down, the participant must post their trail sheet in the special box at Waterstones.The trail will run from March 23 until April 14 and this year’s prizes include tickets for climbing, bowling and a chocolate hamperEach bunny was decorated and named by pupils from a local primary school. The schools involved in creating the Easter bunnies were Bloxham, Wroxton, Dashwood, Frank Wise, Hanwell Fields, Bishop Carpenter, Hornton, Hook Norton, and St. Mary’s.

For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/BanburyBID

