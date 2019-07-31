Win luxury break for four at Winchcombe Farm in rural Warwickshire

The Banbury Guardian has teamed up with Winchcombe Farm Holidays in Upper Tysoe to offer one lucky reader and three guests the chance to win a night’s stay in Will’s Tree House – Warwickshire’s very first holiday home tree house.

Winchcombe Farm is home to three bespoke luxury holidays homes nestling in an idyllic Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the rolling Warwickshire countryside on the north east tip of the Cotswolds, and lies beneath the famous landmark battleground of Edgehill.

Winchcombe Farm

The prize winner will be welcomed with a champagne hamper at the truly breathtaking architecturally designed unique structure, which nestles in four sycamore and ash trees with three of them poking through the outside deck and one growing through the kitchen!

The woodland area which the tree house sits in is a child’s paradise (and some adults too!) with pirate ship, lookout tower, climbing frame for toddlers and ground level trampoline.

This luxurious abode has a bubbling hot tub situated on a lower deck and an outdoor shower hidden in a private alcove.

Designed with outdoor living in mind, the huge tree-lined part-covered deck area is extremely well equipped with charcoal pizza oven, gas barbecue, hanging chairs, hammock and dining area.

Geodesic dome for stargazing at Winchcombe Farm NNL-190729-130713001

The spacious main living space houses a comfy king size bed and some ingenious full-size single bunk beds imported from France, that fold down from a hidden cabin behind the sofa. It also has a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom.

Winchcombe Farm Holidays has two further lodges – Bob’s Lodge (sleeps eight) and the Chicken Shed (sleeps five), both with private hot tubs and geodesic domes for stargazing, which can be viewed at www.winchcombefarm.co.uk or call 01295 680190 for details.

Two further lodges are currently under construction, with the first opening this autumn and the second opening in spring 2020.

