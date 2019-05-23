Win a pair of tickets to a karting experience at new circuit

To celebrate the opening of the new premier outdoor karting circuit in Warwickshire, Banbury Guardian readers are being offered the opportunity to win one of two pairs of tickets each for the Have-A-Go Karting Experience sessions.

The track, which is based at the 100-acre Adventure Sports outdoor activity centre at Wedgnock Rifle Range in Warwick, has a fleet of 14 fast and powerful twin-engine 400cc Biz Le Mans karts, fitted with state- of-the-art electronic De Haardt safety systems and Tag Heuer timing.

There is also a fleet of 200cc Biz Junior karts, with full safety cages and harnesses suitable for ages 10 and upwards, including adults, so ideal for family parties!

The Have-a-Go sessions are a one-hour experience suitable for individuals and small groups wishing to try karting, racing against the clock!

Drivers will get two sessions giving them a breather and time to check their lap times in between.

Each voucher, worth £60, will be for two places, suitable for 14-year-olds and upwards.

Catering for all markets, three different karting packages are offered at Adventure Sports: Have-a-Go – race against the clock, ideal for individuals and small groups (one to 12 people); Grand Prix – perfect for groups of friends or corporate events (eight to 36 people); and Endurance Racing – the ultimate team building corporate event (12 to 72 people).

Adventure Sports was established at Wedgnock Rifle Range in 1990 by Steve Richardson from Leek Wootton who was already running paintball and clay shooting on neighbouring land that he was farming.

Since then the number of activities has grown to more than 50 including mixed activity events, karting, junior karting, clay shooting (including 20 and 50 shot experiences for novices, sportrap, skeet and DTL for regular shooters), quad bike trekking, mud and mayhem, hovercraft, 4x4 taster sessions and safaris, rally karts, powerturn karts, reverse steer Jeeps and archery as well as team building activities.

For further details about the new karting circuit and all the activities available, visit www.adventuresport.co.uk/karting. To enter, email kerry.hathway@jpimedia.co.uk by next Friday, May 31.

Terms and conditions: Prize participants must be aged appropriately for the karts; no cash alternative can be offered; sessions must be pre-booked and are subject to availability. Further terms and conditions can be found at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/. Visit https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/privacy-policy/