Win a cash prize by guessing how many Lego bricks in Banbury man’s amazing replica

A Banbury man has offered people a chance to win a cash prize by guessing how many Lego bricks were used in his amazing replica of St Mary’s Church.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieron Galliard worked on the impressive two and a half-foot by two-foot model over three months and is showcasing it for the first time at St Mary’s Church Christmas craft fair on Saturday November 25.

The public will have the chance to sponsor one of the model’s bricks or windows and have a go at winning the cash prize, with all the money raised going towards much-needed repair work on the church’s leaking roof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron, formerly the director of music at the church said: “I have been involved with the church for quite a while, and I knew that there were fundraising issues for the roof, so I thought it would be a fun thing to do to raise a bit of money and awareness about fixing St Mary’s roof.

Kieron Galliard's amazing Lego replica model of St Mary's Church.

"I had no plans to work off, just loads of photographs, so it was a bit of a guessing game in terms of getting the scale right. Trying to work out how to build the tower was a particular challenge because of its shape and different features.”

As the project was being constructed, Kieron was counting the pieces using a Lego building programme, so he knows exactly how many bricks were used.