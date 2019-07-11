Will you Deliveroo?

British food delivery company Deliveroo is continuing its UK expansion, by launching today, July 11, in Banbury.

This means that residents can now order food from a range of restaurants, partnering with 30 eateries and takeaways by the end of the year and creating jobs.

Deliveroo has launched today in Banbury

Harrison Foster, regional director in the UK, said: "Launching in Banbury is a key milestone for Deliveroo. Banbury has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants, so we’re excited to connect them.

"We look forward to working with our new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses. Deliveroo will also create work for 50 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables hungry residents to check out the very best local food in their area, the British company has seen great success and is now available in 14 different countries.

Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants like Banbury Peri Peri and Fairway Fish And Chip Bar and also well-known high street favourites like Burger King and PizzaExpress.

To celebrate the launch, Deliveroo is giving away hundreds of free doughnuts around the town centre on Saturday July 13. The food delivery company is also giving customers 20 per cent off orders of £20 or more for the next four weeks.

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Banbury who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

Deliveroo riders aim to deliver cooked fresh to order food from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door, desk or even the park in under 30 mins.

This comes as Deliveroo has announced nationwide expansion into a further 50 towns and cities in the UK this summer and autumn, opening in ten new locations in July alone. The company will also be extending further into the suburbs in every existing city or town that it currently operates in.

The expansion is part of Deliveroo’s drive to reach an additional 6.5 million homes and be available to over half the population in the UK by the end of the year.

The full list of participating Banbury restaurants that have so far signed up are:

• Banbury Spicy Kebabish

• Hanwell Fish & Kebab House

• Downtown Kebab & Fried Chicken

• Burger King

• Lebanese Wrap House

• Jool

• PizzaExpress

• Anh

• Banbury Peri Peri

• Jay Pur

• Pizza Pronto

• K2

• Chick N Grill

• Fairway Fish And Chip Bar

• Lucha Burrito

• Frankie & Bennys

• BirdBox

• STACKS