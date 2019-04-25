Wildlife broadcaster coming to Banbury Friendship Festival

A wildlife broadcaster will be at the Banbury Friendship Festival to talk about her experiences and present the prizes for the children’s writing competition.

Lizzie Daly has worked as a presenter on CBeebies, CBBC, National Geographic, BBC Two, Animal Planet and is a host on the BBC Earth Unplugged YouTube channel.

The Welsh biologist and filmmaker will be spending time at the festival in the Bridge Street Community Garden on Sunday, May 19.

This year’s festival has loads going on, from tracing your family tree around the world to a guided walk around Spiceball Park and a communal lunch.

The theme is sustainability and there will be tips on gardening and what plants to buy, as well as lots more.

The writing competition, run in conjunction with the Banbury Guardian, is open to all children in school years three to 13, with three categories, in Banburyshire. Ask your school for details.

Because of the Easter holidays, the final date for competition entries has been put back to Monday, May 6.

As last year, the winning entries will be published in the paper after the festival.

For more information email Judith Mason on judithmason@talktalk.net or Sue Jeffrys on suephipps2003@yahoo.co.uk