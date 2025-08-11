Wife of Banbury man makes 9,500 mile trip from Oz to thank the woman who saved her life

The wife of a Banbury man made the 9,500 mile trip from Australia to thank the woman who saved her life.

Debbie Guard and husband Tony, who grew up in Banbury and worked at General Foods, returned to Europe on a special mission – to fly to Luxembourg and thank Claudia – the stem cell donor whose gift had saved her life.

“Tony grew up in Bloxham and worked in Banbury for many years at the GF on coffee production,” said sister Nicky Smith. "He emigrated to Perth, Australia in the late 1980s but has come back for holidays.

“He came back this summer for the first time in four years, after a long break as his wife had been too ill to travel. Debs is Tony’s second wife so it was heartbreaking when they found happiness together only to have Debs struck with cancer.

Debs Guard and Claudia, whose stem cell donation saved her life

Debbie, a mother of four daughters, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in March 2022.

"My doctor said ‘if you’ve got to have cancer, this is the one to have as it’s the most treatable; it’s curable’,” she said.

However, in a sad twist of fate, it turned out Debs had a genetic mutation which meant that despite chemotherapy, the cancer would come back and was in fact incurable.

“I’m a registered nurse and am proud to have spent thirty years as an open heart, bypass and lung nurse, but this was new to me and devastating. I thought of my husband, daughters and grandchildren who I would miss growing up.”

The only hope was a stem cell transplant and none of her siblings was a match.

By a miracle, an exact match was found with the help of DKMS, an international blood cancer charity, which registers people as potential stem cell donors. “A 27-year-old woman in Germany got an unexpected phone call at work. Despite my New Zealand Māori, Irish and English heritage, she - with her Polish, German heritage - was a perfect, 100% match.”

Claudia underwent the collection of stem cells which were chilled, packaged and sent across the world.

Debs returned to hospital for treatment and isolation in September 2022, receiving chemotherapy before receiving the stem cells.

“The day after receiving the stem cells is known as ‘Day Zero’ or as I call it, my rebirth-day”, she said.

The first one hundred days are critical and Debs made it through.

“As soon as I could, I wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the kind person who gave me this gift of life, and began, through the official channels, to follow all the protocols to contact the donor.”

Claudia agreed to contact.

“I was over the moon to learn who this incredible person was,” said Debs.

As soon as she was well enough, three years after her stem cell treatment, Debs began planning her journey to Luxembourg, near where Claudia lives, to meet her in person – via Banbury.

Debs and Tony made the much shorter flight from the UK to Luxembourg.

“Today, my blended family – my husband, eight children and sixteen grandchildren are enjoying holidays, family gatherings and everyday tasks. We are forever grateful to a 27-year-old stranger who registered as an 18-year-old to help save an unknown person, because she cared enough to make a difference,” she said.