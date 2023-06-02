Why shoppers will see a tank parked in Tesco’s car park in Banbury this month
A tank will be parked up in the Tesco car park in Banbury as part of a fundraiser for Help for Heroes this month.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:52 BST
Army veteran Wayne Crosfield, who served for 16 years, will be returning for his third year to lead the collection at the store on Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18, from 10am.
Victoria Prentis MP will be joining him on Saturday around 11am, for around an hour, and army vehicles from Tanks A Lot are scheduled to be there.