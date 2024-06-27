'Why has Banbury playground been closed and fenced off for four years?' say frustrated residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents on an estate in Banbury have complained about a ‘bizarre’ and unsafe situation where their children’s playground and allotments have remained closed despite people living on the estate for four years.

The residents of Bloxham Vale have been expressing their frustration towards Cherwell District Council about the situation.

One resident, Valerie Bennett, says that she has lived on the estate for two years, and the playground and allotments have remained fenced off for the entire time.

Although the estate does have one small children’s playground, many of the local children have taken to playing in the streets or open spaces next to busy roads.

The playground and allotment on the Bloxham Vale estate have remained fenced off since they were built four years ago.

Valerie said: “We have a lot of children on the estate who are just hanging around because they don’t have anywhere to play.

"They mostly play on a grassy area at the beginning of the estate, right by the main road, or next to people’s houses on the estate; they need somewhere to play!

"It seems bizarre to close off the largest playground on the estate and not do any work on it for four years."

Valerie reports that some of the residents were told by the council that the delays in opening the playground were because the 'surface of the playground was unsafe’.

She said: “If it's unsafe, surely they could have fixed it by now. There will be lots and lots of families moving into the estate and it just seems shortsighted that they have nowhere to play.

"The kids are now playing in the streets and running in front of cars, which is a really serious safety concern.”

The residents of the estate were also promised plots on a brand new allotment, which has now become overgrown and untidy due to being fenced off for four years.

Valerie said: “We have been told by the council that the allotment fence isn’t correct, and they are waiting for another section of the council to sort it out.

"But again, what’s the point of building a playground, fencing it off, and never doing anything? And what is the point in providing an allotment and then allowing it to become a completely overgrown eyesore with weeds and not doing anything about it?