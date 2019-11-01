Who has appeared in court?

These people from Banburyshire have appeared before Oxford Magistrates Court

• Stephen McQuoid, 39, of West Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to harassment in Banbury between October 8 and October 11. He was sentenced to eight weeks detention suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122, costs of £85 and is not allowed to contact the victim for 12 months.

McQuoid also pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness in Banbury on October 8 by sending intimidating text messages. He was committed to detention for eight weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months.

• Martin Michael Heath, 33, of Hardwick Park, Banbury, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. On October 1 on the Warwick Road, Banbury Heath damaged a car windscreen, value unknown.

He was given a conditional discharge for six months and told to pay £60 compensation.

• Teresa Rosalie King, 43, of The Avenue, Bloxham, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug, cocaine. She was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £45.

• Garrith Smith, 34, of Kilbale Crescent, Banbury, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Banbury on March 3.

Smith was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, comply with a rehabilitation requirement, pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £200.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage of the victim’s iPhone to the value of £800 on the same date. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, comply with a rehabilitation requirement and pay £75 compensation.

• Sasha-Gay Johnson 25, of Duke Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance in Oxford on February 21.

She was fined £392, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £39, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 14 days.

• Maqadus Zia, 21, of Howard Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Ferndale Road, Banbury, on January 22. Zia was fined £590, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £59, costs of £160 and was disqualified from driving for three months.